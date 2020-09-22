Jennie: CSRA Walk for Water October 3rd

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Did you know that worldwide, about two billion people do not have access to safe water?

Every 37 seconds someone dies from a water-related illness. A huge event to help and raise awareness is happening again this year in the CSRA, and as with just about everything else in the pandemic, the Walk for Water on Oct. 3rd will look a little different!

WAFJ station manager, Steve Swanson, has all the details.