AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The CSRA Musicians and Directors Guild is a group of church musicians who meet throughout the year to talk about issues surrounding music ministry in the church. They cover a range of topics from worship services, to the relationship between pastors and the musicians in the church…. and a whole lot more.

Guild president Robbie Gardner is here along with Bernice Bogan. They’re talking with Jennie today about their group — and a big revival coming up Sunday, September 24 at 5:00pm, at Augusta’s Antioch Baptist Church (1454 Florence Street)– the special guest speaker is Elder Dr. Gregory Shields, who is the youth pastor of Old Time Way COGIC.

You can learn more about the group, and their meetings, on their Facebook page.