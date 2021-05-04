JENNIE: CSRA Area Agency on Aging raising awareness of elder abuse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s estimated that 5 million senior adults are victims of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Elder abuse includes physical, sexual and psychological abuse… neglect… and financial exploitation.

Abuse victims often know and trust their abusers… who can be family members, care givers, or service providers.

The Area Agency on Aging provides services and resources for people who may need help.

Kathy Jones is the Elder Rights Coordinator and she joins me now with more about suspected abuse and a look at this June’s “tEAS” (Taking Elder Abuse Seriously) virtual event.