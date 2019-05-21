Jennie: Crystal Smith releases new book Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crystal Smith's latest book is for women and men: Work, Wait, Win [ + - ] Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Crystal Smith is a sought-after facilitator for conferences, seminars, and workshops designed to build teams. She founded She Blossoms, Inc. to help girls and women of all ages discover their gifts, increase self-confidence, and improve their quality of life. Her latest book was just released earlier this month. It's a 31-day devotional called Work. Wait. Win.

"A lot of people ask me How can I start my own business? Or how can I write a book? Or how can I start a nonprofit? So this book is really all about the process, because I can give someone advice, but my journey is not going to be your journey. We all have our own journey, but everyone has to do the process. Everyone has to go through the process of putting in work, whether it is going to get a degree, or whether it is doing research to perfect your skill or your craft, or whether it's shadowing or following a mentor. You have to put the work in. But it also takes time and patience. So that's what this book is all about."

Order your copy of Crystal's book here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.