AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The month of May marks Lupus Awareness.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack its own tissues and organs.

The 8th Annual South Carolina Lupus Walk took place virtually Saturday. Crowning Lupus puts on the walk, along with several events for lupus warriors and supporters each year.

Jade Nealious is the founder of Crowning Lupus. She uses her illness to educate and advocate for others.