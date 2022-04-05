AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia is the first drag court in the state. The purpose of a drag court is to unite queens for the good of the LGBTQ community.

We’ll learn more about the drag court with the leaders of the Crown Magnolia Court, Gunza Blazin, the First Empress of Georgia and Aleksy Romanov, the First Emperor of Georgia.

The Crown Magnolia Court of Georgia works to educate and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and Georgia’s allied community. So we’re talking about individuals who fall into the community and people who support them, their allies.

Gunza: “Absolutely. And for us, there’s no judgment. We don’t care where you fall in the alphabet soup, as you say, but no, there’s no judgment for us. There’s a place for everybody.”

Why the court? Is it just a fun, kind of, social thing?

Aleksy: “A drag court is all about camp. We use drag queens because it draws attention to our issues when we do our activism, when we do our fundraising. And so everyone loves drag queens. And so they’re more willing to come out and see a drag show and donate to us and help us with our fundraising. But it just, kind of, that’s like the icing on the cake for us, is the Court aspect of it. And then our mission is really to do fundraising and activism for the community.”

One of the big things CMCG has coming up is the first Magnolia Charity Ball on Saturday, June 4th.

“We’re gonna have live music. We’re going to have a drag show. We’re going to have catering and food from Berry’s Catering. And it’s a big fundraiser for us. This is like, one of our big fundraising nights of the year. And so, you can buy tickets online, but the tickets help to go to our overall fundraising goal. Then we dispense to our charities that we’ve selected for this year.”

And in the Augusta community, the charity is Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Aleksy: “Mostly what we’re trying to do is help with their kids’ Backpack Program. And that’s where the kids take home food on the weekend when they don’t have sustainable food on the weekend. Our goal is to hit about 30, to be able to sponsor about 30 kids by the end of the year.”

The Magnolia Charity Ball is open to everybody.

Gunza: “We welcome all. It’s a formal event. Everybody loves a chance to dress up. So come dress up with us, wear your sparkly jewels!”

There’s also a big raffle that is happening before the event. You can win $10,000, a wedding reception, or toward any big event that you want from Berry’s Events and Catering. A $100 raffle ticket is your chance to win a $10,000 event– party, wedding, whatever. The drawing is May 1st and it’s good for one year.

The Magnolia Court Charity Ball is coming up Saturday, June 4th at 7:00 PM. It will be held at the Marion Hatcher Center. Tickets are $100 or $150 per couple. Purchase them now with the QR code on your screen. Or get more information at crownmagnoliacourtofgeorgia.org

