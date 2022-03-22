AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– In 2019, new parents Cara and Trey were falsely accused of child abuse, and eventually arrested. Today, they are finally getting the chance to tell their story… and it has to do with the rare genetic disorder, Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

Commonly called Brittle Bone Disease, OI is an inherited bone disorder that is present at birth. A child born with OI may have soft bones that fracture easily, or are deformed. Other symptoms may include a curved spine, loose joints, muscle weakness and skin that bruises easily.

A 2021 report from the National Institutes of Health website looks a variouus studies where Osteogenesis Imperfecta is reported as child abuse. The study concludes. “it is very serious, as it can determine the fate of a child and have a devastating effect on the parents. Most published papers include child abuse as one of the differential diagnoses, showING how significant child abuse is in regard to misdiagnosing Osteogenesis Imperfecta.”

Watch 3/17/22 news story with the Partridges here.

Back on August 14, 2019 WJBF NewsChannel 6 and other local media outlets reported that the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 33-year-old William (Trey) Partridge and 30-year old Cara Partridge for child cruelty.

The alleged incident had happened a week earlier, when their 8-month-old son’s arm was injured.

Reports also showed a previous incident, in February of 2019, when the baby was one month old, showing injuries to his legs and head. (After a thorough investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Family and Children Services, the Augusta District Attorney’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges at that time.)

When they were arrested in August of 2019, Trey was employed with the Columbia County Fire Department and Cara with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Partridges tell their story, and the difficulty getting a diagnosis for their baby, in the video clip above.