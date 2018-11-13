Jennie: Counting Down to Christmas dinner theater Nov. 24
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AWJBF) - The Augusta Broadway Singers will be in the holiday spirit Friday, Nov. 24th!
It's the third holiday show, Counting Down to Christmas, coming up at the Doubletree by Hilton Augusta.
Les Reagan is the founding director and he tells Jennie Montgomery that the program is filled with holiday music from Broadway and off-Broadway shows... much you'll know, some you won't.
Get your tickets now- this show is one performance only!
