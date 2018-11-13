Jennie

Jennie: Counting Down to Christmas dinner theater Nov. 24

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 05:49 PM EST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 06:15 PM EST

Jennie: Counting Down to Christmas dinner theater Nov. 24

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AWJBF) - The Augusta Broadway Singers will be in the holiday spirit Friday, Nov. 24th!

It's the third holiday show, Counting Down to Christmas, coming up at the Doubletree by Hilton Augusta.

Les Reagan is the founding director and he tells Jennie Montgomery that the program is filled with holiday music from Broadway and off-Broadway shows... much you'll know, some you won't.

Get your tickets now- this show is one performance only!

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center