JENNIE: Coping with holiday stress in the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Think about it: we are living in a pandemic. We’ve experienced lockdowns and quarantines. And many of us have lost loved ones to the virus.

This is the time of year many people struggle with depression anyway, so we turned to an expert for some coping suggestions.

Natalie Bryan is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who offers therapy services to individuals, couples, families and groups.

She’s not surprised by increased anxiety as the holidays get closer, because this year it isn’t just about being with family, but getting together over the holidays in a pandemic.

You can reach Natalie at Restoring Harmony Counseling and Consulting. Or call 762-585-4610

