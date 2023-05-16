AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Community Ministry of North Augusta is a faith-based nonprofit organization serving low-income individuals and families, particularly in the Area 2 school district in Aiken County.

It’s the only ministry of its kind that serves North Augusta and it’s supported by 22 member churches as well as individuals, foundations, corporations, and area businesses.

Tammy Butler is the Executive Director. She talks with Jennie about one of the most important aspects of CMONA, which is a comprehensive assessment to discover exactly what the family or individual truly needs.

“We listen to their challenges and develop action plans. Our assessment allows us to minister to families holistically.”

CMONA provides dignity and hope to families in crisis.

“Our goal is to do more than just give a handout… we want to help people improve their lives and become fully self-reliant.”

Butler also discusses the agency’s new billboard campaign: “Shop, donate, change a life” and ways the community can help support the ministry or volunteer.

For more information call (803) 279-5771 or visit CMONA at 531 Belvedere-Clearwater Road.