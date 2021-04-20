JENNIE: Childhood cancer survivor Cathleen Chance rocks the bald to raise awareness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Cathleen Chance is a hero for kids with cancer!

She has organized the “Rock the Bald” event at Young Harris College for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation… and even though last year’s event was postponed because of the pandemic, that didn’t stop Cathleen from raising awareness.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation depends on volunteers and raises more money in childhood cancer research grants than any organization outside of the government. It’s especially meaningful for two-time cancer survivor, Cathleen, who was first diagnosed at age 10.

Click the video above for more information and to watch Cathleen’s story.