JENNIE: “Cheese Biscuit Queen” Mary Martha Greene’s recipes weave tasty treats with cherished memories

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We are celebrating creativity and the arts today, including exciting news from the Augusta Jr. Players… and a couple of women writers, beginning with “the Cheese Biscuit Queen!”

Of course, some southern cooks keep their prized family recipes under lock and key. But not Mary Martha Greene.

Known as the “Cheese Biscuit Queen,” she says few things can truly be kept secret in the south… and recipes, like cheese biscuits, are meant to be shared.

Greene says many stories could be written about her Aunt Mimi’s cheese biscuits. She inherited the recipe and says, all these years later, that making them and sharing Aunt Mimi’s recipe keeps her love and legacy alive.

Mary Martha will be signing books at The Cotton Mill Exchange at the South Carolina State Museum on Saturday, June 12th from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m.

You can order a copy of the book at thecheesebiscuitqueen.com