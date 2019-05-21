Jennie: Charmeka Robinson's mission is saving marriages and families Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Charmeka Robinson is the founder of The Virtuous Women, Inc. [ + - ] Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - It is almost June, which, as you know, is a big wedding month.

We hear so much about pre-wedding counseling and all kinds of preparation before saying your vows, but what about after you say I do? What prepares a couple for that?

An upcoming event called Exhale 2019 After I Do addresses those issues.

Charmeka Robinson is the founder of The Virtuous Woman, Inc., which is an all-wives organization with some 250,000 members around the world. She says saving marriages and families is her ministry.

"It is my life now. It is absolutely my ministry. I live and breathe marriage, relationships period. I've been trying to make sure that people understand that if you don't get relationships right, you're not gonna get marriage right."

The Exhale 2019 Event After I Do event is coming up Saturday, June 1st at noon at the Julian Smith Casino. Mike and Wendy Perry are the featured speakers and Rasheeda, from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta will also speak at the conference.

Get your tickets now on Eventbrite.

"We are very excited about having a celebrity guest. She's gonna do a meet and greet about 11 o'clock that day. The actual event kicks off at 12."

Tickets for this event are $65. It includes brunch, complimentary spa treatments, live music, giveaways and an open mimosa bar!

