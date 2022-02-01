JENNIE: Certified trichology expert says different factors, including Covid, contribute to hair loss

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Today, we are taking an in depth look at hair loss. We’re learning from certified trichology expert, Beurena Johnson.

With more than 20 years behind the stylist’s chair, Johnson has developed a researched-based method restores hair and boosts confidence for women who have experienced devastating hair loss.

She has plenty of testimonials to support her claims, which were the result of her mission to find a solution. Through her expertise and extensive trichology study, she set out to change lives.

Johnson is a licensed cosmetologist and also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Health Information Management from MCG and a Master of Science in Management from Southern Wesleyan University.

