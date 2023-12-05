AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Thank you for joining us as we celebrate a special lady here in the CSRA who is turning 95 this month!!

Flo Carter began co-hosting WJBF’s “Today in Dixie” mid-day program in the 1950’s with a singer she always calls “Jimmy” — that fabulous Jim Nabors, who would become world famous as Gomer Pyle!

Here’s a little background: Flo Carter became one the south’s first female rockabilly singers, similar to country rock artists Wanda Jackson and her good friend, Brenda Lee.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Carter performed classic ’30s and ’40s blues songs at popular nightspots in Augusta including the Partridge Inn and the ballroom of the Bon Air Hotel. By the 1980s, she had her own gospel music show here on WJBF featuring her band, “The Sounds of Joy.”

Our birthday girl, the one and only Flo Carter, turns 95 this week. As you watch the video above, you’ll also see Flo’s first music video, “This Train,” filmed when she was just an 87-year-old kid!

For mor information about the early years here at WJBF-TV, check out Kim Vicker’s series about WJBF’s 70th anniversary here.