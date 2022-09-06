AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– You can take part in a really fun way to help raise funds for Augusta’s Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Casino Night is coming up September 24th… and we love the tagline, The House Always Wins!

RMHC President and CEO Freda Baker says Casino Night will have food, drinks, and a lot of fun games.

“We are so excited about this. This is our first annual- We are calling it annual, because we plan to do this again- absolutely! We have to be optimistic. We have a company out of Atlanta that’s coming and bringing a lot of gaming tables. Eight Black Jack tables, roulette, wheel of fortune. Poker tables. You name it, it’s gonna be there. They are neon lit up type tables and we’ll have our sponsors logos on the bottom of each table.”

Tickets are $75. The evening will include dinner at West Lake Country Club, a champagne toast upon arrival and two drink tickets. In addition to the dinner, hamburgers and cheeseburgers from McDonald’s will be passed around during the evening. You’ll also get $100 in casino cash… which is play money to start your gambling process.

At the end of the evening, you can turn your winnings into a raffle ticket and drip it into whatever prizes you would like to win.