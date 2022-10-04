AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Miracle Mile Walk is coming up Saturday, October 15th, and as always, the Jennie Show is happy to support the effort to make more breast cancer survivors.

One of those survivors is Sharon Henderson, who is also Co-Chair of the Miracle Mile Walk, which coincides with her 10 year anniversary.

“I was diagnosed with HER2 positive breast cancer in 2011. I completed my treatment in 2012. My story is one that I’ve shared many times, but I think it’s very important, because I knew something was wrong and I did not go to the doctor immediately. It took me about nine months before I got up the courage to go. I just like to tell that story to encourage women when you know, and you know when something’s wrong with your body, to please go, because early detection is key.”

She says it’s her family that keeps her motivated and involved with the Miracle Mile Walk.

“I have two daughters and two granddaughters, and unfortunately, people are still getting diagnosed every day. I mean, one in eight, so that’s why it’s so important, and I’m so excited to be a part of this. I don’t want my daughters or my granddaughters or any of our daughters to go through that. So I just really stress early detection and putting your fears aside, because it’s not gonna go away. Unfortunately, I had a friend that passed in the last six months because she did not go to the doctor as well. That’s why I keep doing this.”

The Miracle Mile Walk returns to the Augusta Common this year. Donation drop-off starts at 7:30 and the walk begins at 9am.

“It’s a lot of fun, and then you get to see people that you haven’t seen. I look forward to to seeing some people that I don’t get to see during the year, but I always see them at the walk. So please come out and join us. We’re just so excited this year, and I think we’re gonna have a lot of fun. I know we’re gonna have a lot of fun.”