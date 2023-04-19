"I've made it my goal, as you know, to find all of the interesting and fun things that are happening in our area." ~Brandon Dawson, WJBF Digital Reporter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Have you ever wanted to put your own spin on downtown Augusta? Well, you’ll soon be able to, thanks to a new coloring book. Beautify Augusta is highlighting local businesses, and they’re doing it in a fun way.

WJBF’s Brandon Dawson tells us there’s no official date yet for the book’s release. So if you’re a business trying to get involved, Beautify Augusta encourages you to reach out.

“I can’t talk enough about Beautify Augusta and all that they’ve done in our area. You can look at downtown Augusta and see all that they’ve done, all the murals, all the different artwork. And so yeah, I have loved, you know, taking this time and getting to see, you know, a bit of the positive side of things that are happening in the Augusta area.”

Dawson tells us about other downtown projects and fun stories he’s finding as he reports on life in the CSRA, in the clip above!