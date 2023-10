AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Finally today, talk about protecting what’s important to her!

I have to show you a fierce little guard dog. This is Scarlett, my daughter and son-in-law’s sweet

King Charles Cavalier.

She’s not letting anything get close to her people!! She’s usually quite the little lady, but you can hear the barking.

Maddy says other Halloween decorations don’t bother her, but this pumpkin faced creature– she just can’t handle that one.

Isn’t that hilarious?