AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This is the time of year for fall carnivals and Halloween parties!

Of course, we’re seeing Halloween decorations all around the CSRA and special events for the kids like the BOO BASH at the Morris Museum of Art.

It’s part of the museum’s Artrageous! Family Sunday series and it’s coming up Sunday, October 23rd from 2:00 – 4:00pm.

The event is free and it has all kinds of fun opportunities for the kids, like face painting, decorating mini pumpkins, coloring treat bag & trick-or-treating in the galleries.

Matt Porter, the curator of education at the Morris Museum of Art, joins me with more.