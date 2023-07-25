AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Michael Siewert from Signature Interiors is here. And today we’re going to be talking about something that a lot of people struggle with: mixing patterns.

“As I travel and give design seminars, whether it’s at a home and garden show, whether it’s on your show, whether I’m at a luncheon group… one issue people seem to have trouble with is putting patterns together and where to start the design process, if you will.”

The starting point can be rugs, or a fabric, or artwork.

“Let’s start with the rug. And then we want to build upon that with our window treatments. We want to build pillows, upholstery, all of that. Color has a lot to do with it.”

Layering textures is another design element Michael likes to use.

“These are about texture, this blue and this green. But you can see how lovely as you build that, the layers that just kind of pop. This might be a little bold for someone… then we can bring a drapery tape that runs along the leading edge of the drapery. Look at that trim with all of this. And it just builds layer after layer.”

When it comes to color, right now navy is the star. And it works with many different palettes.

“The blue is very regal. The green is very fresh. And whether you’re bringing green in with a fabric in color on the walls with paint or even a green, a fern or something, a succulent or something in the room, some green always freshens up and livens up a room.”

As for window treatments, Michael says he’s doing a lot of shades right now.

“The custom Roman shades are really, really popular right now. And this pattern will look fantastic on a Roman shade coming up the window. And the nice thing about the Roman shades is they act as a small little window treatment, but then you can pull it down and filter the sun in or out. You can use a liner and totally block out the sun or leave it sheer-like and let a little sun filter through.”

“So many people will go shopping and they will pull in a variety of things they like. And I’ll go to their home and I’ll see it and like the room doesn’t feel right. And usually I can pick out 1 or 2 things and that’s the reason. And then we’ll reuse that in another room in the house. But you just have to be cognizant of the patterns and colors melding together. And then I’ll work with the client after we’re playing around in the room, after the sofa is delivered and we have the rug. That’s a great place to pull in some pattern and color.”

Michael wants you to experiment with pattern and texture and color and don’t be afraid of it — it really helps bring out your personality.