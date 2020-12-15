JENNIE: Blue Christmas service this Sunday at Cedar Creek Church

AUGUSTA, GA(WJBF)– Christmas is a time of hope and happiness and celebration for so many people around the world. But this year especially it may be hard to get into the holiday spirit.

That’s magnified for people who are dealing with the grief of lost loved ones.

As a new Dolly Parton Christmas movie says, “Grief is love with nowhere to go.”

Terry Lee is the Executive Director of Overflow Foundation. She knows firsthand the pain of losing a loved one -her son, Phillip Lee, Jr. in 2018- but moving forward in life’s journey.

The Blue Christmas service is open to anyone who may be experiencing loss, pain, or carrying burdens this season. It’s coming up Sunday at 3:00pm at Cedar Creek Church, Banks Mill campus building 4.