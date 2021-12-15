JENNIE: Best wishes to Betts! Longtime leader at Augusta’s Ronald McDonald House retires

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– One of the most visible women in the Greater Augusta area is a strong leader in the non-for-profit community. She’s the longtime President and CEO of our local Ronald McDonald House, Betts Murdison, who is stepping into retirement December 17th.

In her years at Ronald McDonald House Charities, Betts has overseen the exciting process of building a new, much larger house, to accommodate more families… moving from Greene Street, to basically the campus of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia… and she has led the people-centered mission through the pandemic, when keeping people -out- was a big priority.

As Betts tells us, it was a “hands-off” time, which was hard for her team because they are hands-on, building relationships with their guest families.