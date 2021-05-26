JENNIE: “Bells for Eli” author Susan Zurenda to speak at Augusta event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Susan Beckham Zurenda is a former English teacher who lives in Spartanburg, SC. She is a board member of the South Carolina Writers Association and author of a new novel that launched just as the pandemic started.

But despite having to scrap plans for a book tour last year, her novel, Bells for Eli, is an award-winner.

During her years of teaching at Spartanburg Community College and then as an AP English teacher at Spartanburg High School, Susan published short stories and won numerous regional awards such as the South Carolina Fiction Prize, the Porter Fleming Competition, and The Jubilee Writing Competition- just to name a few!

Bells for Eli explores the power of culture, family, friends, bullies, scars, and lovers on two cousins devoted to each other. It is a world where family secrets must stay hidden, present and past.

Susan will be at The Book Tavern on Broad Street in Augusta next week.

You can come out for the Wine Between the Words book signing Tuesday, June 1st from 5:30 – 7pm. Susan will speak about the novel, Bells for Eil around 6 pm.