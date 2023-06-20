AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It was a murder trial unlike anything Colleton County Clerk of Court, Becky Hill, had ever experienced. She and Judge Clifton Newman – who gained national respect and admiration during the month-long trial – were determined to treat the high-profile trial like any other courtroom proceeding.

The huge media presence, Court-TV, throngs of court watchers, and even a bomb threat were just some of the elements that made this trial unique.

She has a new book coming out August 1st called Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders. It’s available now for presale.

Becky and Augusta photographer Melissa Gordon, who did the photographs and cover art, join Jennie for an in-depth account of their experience behind those Colleton County Courthouse doors. Click the link above for the full interview.

Watch WJBF news segment here.