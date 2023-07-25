AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Welcoming a new baby into the home presents all kinds of happiness and challenges.

WJBF Executive Producer, Danielle Casalie, is a young woman who is in the thick of raising her young family and balancing her career.

She shares her experience– finally back in the newsroom after an extended maternity leave!

Her first maternity leave was the typical 6 weeks. But she had some complications with baby number two, so it was a little bit slower recovery, causing her to be out of work for 14 weeks.

“So I’m glad I got that time to not only recover myself, but spent time with my daughter, which is something I really didn’t get with my son, who I had to put in daycare at six weeks and come back to work. I got about three months with her bonding time, which is something I’ll never forget, spending that time with her that I may never get back ever again.”

As I welcomed my second and third babies way back in the 90’s, I was amazed to see how my heart grew and grew — and I just kept loving each one as much as the first. I hadn’t even realized that was possible before experiencing it myself. I asked Danielle if she had a similar experience.

“Jen: It’s amazing how your heart just expands, isn’t it?

“Yes, and that was a fear of mine, too because I’m really close with my son, and so I was a little nervous bringing my daughter into the mix. But, I can’t imagine not having her in our family and seeing my son become a big brother and really take on that huge role, and always wanting to be my little helper. Like, I can’t imagine them both not being in my life.”

Watch the video for our full conversation about motherhood, careers, and balance.