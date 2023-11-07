AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The 4th Annual B-Mighty Christmas Toy Giveaway for the Special Needs and Disabled Children will be held on December 19, 2023 at the Burke County Library.

Shaun Harris and Tony D. Frazier join Jennie to talk about the purpose of the toy drive and who it benefits.

It’s only November but a lot of local groups are in full-on Christmas mode, as they are collecting toys for kids. One drive is especially for children who may be overlooked– those with special needs or disabilities.

Our crews were there as B-Mighty Enterprises hosted its third annual toy drive last December. Founder and CEO Shaun Harris says this Christmas event was implemented to spread love to all during the holiday season.

“I realized that there are some children that get overlooked and sometimes don’t get Christmas presents but I believe that all kids should have a merry Christmas and have a toy to open.”

The 4th Annual B-Mighty Christmas Toy Giveaway for the Special Needs and Disabled Children will be held Tuesday, December 19th from 3:30-4:30 pm at the Burke County Library.

You’ll want to register your child ahead of time at www.bmightyenterprises.com.