AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Shaun Harris and Martin Taylor join Jennie to talk about a unique toy drive for special needs children. You have until December 19th to donate toys!

The 2nd Annual B-Mightyt Christmas event is coming up a week from now, on Tuesday, Dec. 20th at the Burke County Library in Waynesboro.

This event is aimed at children with special needs, who sometimes get overlooked in the different toy drives.

Watch to clip above to learn more about the event and how you can help!