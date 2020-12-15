JENNIE: Augusta woman creates needlepoint kneelers for Washington National Cathedral

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We’re covering several aspects of the holiday season today, from Santa to blessings to hope- especially hope for those who are grieving the loss of loved ones. And we’re starting with a lovely project you might call “Stitches for God.”

Nancy Hussey is a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, on the riverfront in downtown Augusta. In the 1970’s she was a docent at the Washington National Cathedral, where she learned about the wonderful works of art housed there… and the magnificent needlepoint kneelers throughout the chapel.

She’s completed more than a dozen pieces for the WNC. During the quarantine she’s finished her most recent needlepoint, honoring the late President George H. W. Bush. Other note worthy kneelers she’s completed or repaired include those honoring Presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, and founder of the American Red Cross, Clara Barton.