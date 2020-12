AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s an important institution that’s been in the CSRA since 1961… Augusta Technical College.

The multi-campus system offers programs in nursing, business, engineering, cyber and much more for students in Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie and Richmond counties.

Dr. Jermaine Whirl became the new president of ATC in November. He talks with WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery about the school’s mission and its important role in economic development.