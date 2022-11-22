AUGUSTSA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Augusta Symphony’s Annual Gala will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Miller Theater.

This black-tie affair is the Symphony’s sole fundraiser and offers an exciting, sultry evening infused with notes of Latin American music, food, and dance. Step into the heart of Old Havana as you venture to the Miller Theater for the annual Augusta Symphony Gala.

Maestro Dirk Meyer and the renowned Augusta Symphony bring the flavor to the stage with a dynamic showcase of international Latin music and dance stars. He joins Jennie to break down all the details!

Tickets for the Augusta Symphony Gala are on sale now. Chick here for more.