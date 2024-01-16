AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The 2024 Augusta Symphony Gala, “Mardi Gras in New Orleans”, is coming up Saturday, January 27th at the Miller Theater. It is the symphony’s biggest fundraiser, and it’s always a glamorous and fun evening at the beautiful Miller Theater, which is home to the Augusta Symphony. Maestro Dirk Meyer is with us now to tell us more about this evening in the French Quarter.

Jennie Montgomery:

Welcome, Maestro. You bring a great energy and a great perspective to the symphony. We’re so lucky to have you here. And I know the gala is something you look forward to every year.

Dirk Meyer:

Every year. You know, since I since I’ve gotten here, we’ve changed to this format where we have a once a year gala rather than all sorts of little fundraisers throughout the year. And you know, what that enables you to do is, of course, to have one really fancy evening. And so I just love it because, you know, the Miller, as you very well know, the whole Miller transforms into whatever the theme is. So this year it will be New Orleans and the French Quarter. And, you know, so you’ll have all these different spaces within the Miller that we utilize, not just for the concert, but also for the cocktail hour, for the music and dancing afterwards upstairs at the KMI. And it’s really fun to have all these different areas with all these different foods and everybody looks fancy. And it’s just a great evening. Just a great.

Buy tickets here.

Jennie Montgomery:

People just carry themselves differently when they’re all dressed up!

Dirk Meyer:

Isn’t it? Isn’t it? And, you know, I mean, as you can see, I’m not a very formal person myself. But every now and then, you know, it’s fun to just look real good.

Jennie Montgomery:

We’ve had very great performers with us over the years. And you’ve got some, some serious jazz people with you this time.

Dirk Meyer:

Absolutely. Our headliners, so to speak, performing with the Augusta Symphony this year is Byron Stripling, who is a jazz trumpet player. And he has done, he’s done it all. He’s played for the Count Basie Orchestra, the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, performed as soloist with all the major jazz bands, orchestras throughout the country. I mean, he has done everything. And so, as we say in our materials, he will lead the parade that evening. And I love that. And he is a great entertainer and fantastic musician. I am looking forward to working with him.

Jennie Montgomery:

The Symphony offer so many things in our community.

Dirk Meyer:

We really we really do. A lot of people don’t know all the different things that we do. But our Community Courts program, which is our outreach program, really encompasses a lot of things from visiting schools, performing in schools, performing at the VA hospital. We have a very extensive music therapy program as well. That happens in the hospitals, but also in at the Miller. And almost all of these offerings are free of charge to the participants and most people just don’t know that they’re going to think, oh, a symphony orchestra, why don’t you perform concerts? And they are stuffy probably. Well, but they’re not. And we do a lot more. You know, it really is a fantastic organization. And like you say, you know, I mean, for me, it’s been I’ve been here now seven years, I believe, and the community and the orchestra, they’ve just welcomed me with open arms and have really enjoyed my time here. And so it’s very easy to, you know, try to give my best here to really help this organization grow.

Jennie Montgomery:

And what I like that you do as a conductor is that you’re so gracious about acknowledging your audience, but you also explain a little bit about what they’re going to hear.

Dirk Meyer:

Yes. Yes, absolutely.

Jennie Montgomery:

A little bit about the composers or whatever the program is. And that is just terrific. The program we want you to know about right now, though, is the symphony gala, “Mardi Gras in New Orleans”, is coming up Saturday, January 27th at the Miller Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.. The concert starts at 730. Maestro Dirk Meyer and the symphony will jazz up the night with powerhouse vocalist and trumpeter Byron Stripling and pianist Bobby Floyd. After the concert, stroll on over to Bourbon Street for a night of specialty cocktails, Cajun cuisine and lively music and dancing. Just go to augustasymphony.com to get tickets to this black tie event.