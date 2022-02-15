JENNIE: Augusta Players presents Something Rotten (which is really something hilarious!)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The latest show in the Augusta Players’ 77th season invites you to enter the Renaissance through the musical farce, “Something Rotten.”

It’s full of big song and dance numbers– and a wacky cast of characters!

You can catch Something Rotten at the end of the month. Show times are Friday, February 25th and Saturday, February 26th at 8-pm …. and a matinee on Sunday, February 27 at 3pm.

Shows are at the historic Imperial Theatre on Broad Street. Call 706-826-4707 for more information.