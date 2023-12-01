AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A classic Christmas show is coming to the Imperial Theatre next weekend… and you probably know the beloved, timeless film, White Christmas!

This heartwarming musical features 17 classic Irving Berlin songs!

Here to tell us about the Augusta Players and the upcoming show is Associate Artistic Director, Christina DeCarlo. She gives us a little inside info about the show and the talented cast, including Amy Patton, Sol Baird, Casey Johnson and Linda Rollins. Watch the video clip above for a sneak video peek!

You can see Irving Berlin’s White Christmas December 8th – 10th at the Imperial Theatre in Augusta. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8PM. The Sunday matinee is at 3PM.

Get your tickets here.