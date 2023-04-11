AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Augusta Players 78th season is wrapping up with a big musical May 5th – 7th.

Artistic and Executive Director of the Players, Scott Seidl, joins me now to talk about a show that’s great for the whole family, “Suessical!”

“I thought this would be a fun show to wrap up the season, great for families. And then we dug into it and there’s so much there for adults and how we’re approaching the show has never been done before. And there were moments last week in rehearsal where we were just tearing up. It’s such a beautiful show that has so much to say and there’s definitely, there’s stuff for kids and families, 100%.”

And he says the version they’re doing is incredibly high tech with huge, large scale puppetry.

“There are 27 puppets in the show with an incredible adult cast of 32 plus a a few little ‘Who’s’…, the writers took a bunch of the stories- “Horton Hears a Who!”… “Horton Hatches the Egg”.. “The Cat in the Hat”… “Gertrude McFuzz” … and “The One Feather Tale” – that are all kind of mashed together into a new story that all overlap. It’s the same composing team that did “Ragtime” and “Once On This Island” and so many others. So it’s got an incredibly tuneful score that’s absolutely gorgeous and we have an amazing cast. We’re so blessed as we’ve said many times to have incredible talent in this city.”

Buy your tickets now online, or call the box office at 706-826-4707 for more information.

Seidl also share the line up for TAP’s 79th season with us!

“We’re opening our season with the great classic “Little Shop of Horrors” and it’s a weekend later this year too. So it’s the first weekend on October and we’re gonna tie it into Halloween. It’s got a great score that follows the film very, very closely. And then at the holidays, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”, the classic Bing Crosby Danny Kaye film will be on the Imperial Stage. And then in February, I’m so excited to bring “Dream Girls” to Augusta and on that stage. It’s such a powerful piece of theater with great music and flashy and it’s just gonna be a stellar show. And then wrapping up our season with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock”, a lot of folks know it from the Jack Black movie. It’s an exciting season.”