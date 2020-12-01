JENNIE: Augusta Players 12 Days of Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Starting Tuesday, December first, the Augusta Players will virtually present The 12 days of Augusta Players Christmas, featuring a variety of live performances from your favorites here in Augusta, with special guests and appearances from San Francisco and New York.

There’s also a silent auction!

First up is the 4th annual Augusta Players Givathon, which coincides with “Giving Tuesday,” between 5 -9pm on Youtube and Facebook.

In the days following the Givathon kickoff is more holiday fun: Broadway Holiday Ball, The Land of Forgotten Toys presented by The Augusta Junior Players, The Augusta Players Family Christmas Special, and the cherished tradition of A Christmas Carol.

Many other fun holiday surprises will be mixed into the lineup as well, with all events available virtually for you to enjoy safely at home.

You can make a positive difference by supporting The Augusta Players and programming like Camp Wonderland for Young People with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Broadway Caliber Mainstage Productions, getting the arts into schools with material based on a broad curriculum of sciences and humanities (ARTreach), summer camps, workshops, and seminars.

For more information go to www.augustaplayers.org or call (706) 826-4707.