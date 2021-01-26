JENNIE: Augusta non-profit aims to bring mobile shower unit for homeless to CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Homelessness is a growing problem in the CSRA and sadly, it became magnified when a homeless man, a veteran, was found frozen to death outside of GAP ministries in Augusta in December.

It’s a huge issue for our community and some say we can’t rely on the government. we have to hold ourselves accountable.

Three local friends are doing just that. They established the non-profit, Project Refresh, Inc. back in July.

ALSO ON TODAY'S SHOW: JENNIE: Roses from Rose Box NYC will last up to a year

Their mission is to purchase a mobile unit and provide showers to the homeless in our community.

Tracy Showman and Jill Kozlowski are confident in the project, but they need support from businesses and individuals. They are raising funds and collecting supplies necessary to operate the mobile shower unit.

You can learn more by visiting the website, projectrefreshinc.com