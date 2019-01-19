JENNIE: Augusta Mini Theatre presents original play, Sisters Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) - a production dedicated to the work of Dr. King. Tyrone Butler gives us a sneak peak of Sisters after the break. Welcome back, everyone. The August Mini Theatre makes an impact in so many young lives and one way they do that is by teaching through drama. Important messages are conveyed on stage, like this one. Two teenage girls, one Black, one White, both dealing with assault and racial bias strive to become sisters. The purpose of the play is to honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Sisters is written and directed by Tyrone Butler, Executive Director and Founder of Augusta Mini Theatre. And, this is your play, Tyrone.

"Sisters was written over 43 years ago. I went to see a play and it was a juvenile justice play and with young people going through things and I hadn't even started to do any theater yet. And I just saw it and I said, oh I like that. And so I just kept it in the back, and I wrote it 43 years ago and I put it up and then I decided, just something there, something hits you, you say it's time. I pulled it out and wondered if I make it work today. So, I made some adjustments and so the play is basically the same. Two young ladies coming from different parts of this country. They leave home around the age of 18 to get away from some things that are happening to them there. And they end up at this place called Hope House. And Hope House, of course, is for hope. So they end up being sisters. Not sisters, end up being roommates at first. And they didn't like, one didn't like it and one did. Because one young lady, the African-American young lady had a White friend back home and she was assaulted by here friend's brother and some friends. And when she told her best friend about what happened, the best friend took the side of the brother and his sister so that hurts deeply.

"Then, the White girl leaves home because she finds out that her parents are racist and her best friend is African-American. And so her best friend was over there one day and the parents went off on her. And so, she leaves. Somehow they leave, they end up here. But the African-American girl doesn't wanna even be in the room with the White young lady, because of what had happened to her. She's blaming all White people for what happened. The White girl on the other hand, has no problem with African-Americans. Her best friend was African-American. So that's the conflict and then they go through some things, even some sexual assaults, bring them together as one. Then they realize, you know, we need each other. We can make this world a better, the country, a better country in America."

The show is coming up at the Augusta Mini Theatre on Deans Bridge Road Friday, January the 18th at 8 pm. And then the weekend, Sunday through Monday, that's the long MLK weekend, you can see it at 3 o'clock in the afternoon. The next weekend, January 26th and 27th, 3 p.m. And finally, February 16th and 17th at 3 p.m. And this'll be at the Augusta Mini Theatre on Deans Bridge Road.

Tickets are available at augustaminitheatre.com. Call 706-722-0598 for more information.



