WJBF
Please enter a search term.
by: Jennie Montgomery
Posted: Jun 13, 2023 / 07:12 PM EDT
Updated: Jun 13, 2023 / 07:12 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– **Story posting soon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local animal shelter has fallen on hard times and needs your help. The CSRA Humane Society provides a safe haven for animals without homes. And there are several ways that you can help them take care of animals. “I remember …
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Preparatory Day School received a $500,000 grant from the Malone Family Foundation. The grant will be used to help further provide educational opportunities for new students in the top five percent of their class who …
Do you have a water-averse dog? Try these products designed to help them conquer their fear of water.