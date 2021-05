AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s been a while since the Augusta Junior Players have been able to perform live in front of an audience. But that’s about to change!

Artistic director Roy Lewis joins me now with an exciting look at the upcoming production of Disney’s “Newsies!”

It’s coming up Friday, June 11 (7pm), Saturday, June 12 (2 & 7pm) and Sunday, June13 (2pm) at Davidson Fine Arts School.

Tickets are $12 – $20 and you can order online here. That link is ajp-241779.square.site