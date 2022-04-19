AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The drama department at Augusta Christian Schools is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its first show, “The Music Man.”

It’s coming up at the end of the month… April 28-30th at the Kroc Center.

Chris Norris is the chorus teacher at ACC.

“There’s going to be some generations that will be in there. We’ve involved not only high school and middle school, but we have a good number of our elementary kids that are involved in that, because the sooner we get ’em involved in musical theater, they tend to stick. And then we have, especially guys, as they get older and sports and other things come about, it’s really a good thing to get kids involved and to pull out those gifts and skills that God has given them to use them and develop them. And they love it, and we do too.”