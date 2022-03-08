AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Three juniors at Aquinas High School have been nominated to run as candidates in the 2022 Students of the Year campaign in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Students of the Year is a leadership development program for high school students to raise awareness and money for blood cancers.

The team, Fighting Irish Fighting Cancer 3.0 is wrapping up a 7-week fundraising campaign.

Hannah Byrdy, Caroline Jackson, and Carlisle Overstreet are with me today and each one has a particular reason for supporting LLS. Click the video link above for more.