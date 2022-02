AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Since 1968, the goal of the Aiken Women’s Heart Board has been to promote heart health and research. Each year the Board produces the Annual Heart Benefit, with all proceeds going to the American Heart Association.

President Melanie Wofford and long time cast member, Betsy Wilson-Mahoney, give us a preview of this year’s big show, “Yesterday Once More,” coming up February 23rd – 27th at the Etherredge Center.