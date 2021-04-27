JENNIE: Aiken artist and writer releases first children’s book, Look at the Birds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Lisa Anne Tindal is no stranger to the Aiken community.

She was a mental health advocate for years in her role with Mental Health America of Aiken County, and her compassionate work with Nurture Home.

And now, having retired from mental health, she’s been able to embrace an “encore career” and put her most creative thoughts and images on paper.

Lisa has just released her first children’s book, which she wrote and illustrated, Look at the Birds.

Her book is available at Amazon and the outlets below: