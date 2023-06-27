AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Lavell Keeling is the director of business development for Accessible Pharmacy Services for the Blind in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. He lost his eyesight in 2017, due to diabetic retinopathy.

“It happened fast — within a year and a half to two-year time — because they kept giving me

so many eye surgeries and I kept believing, ‘This will help… this will be the one.'”

He firmly believed that losing his vision would lead to other opportunities, and that’s how he ended up in the pharmaceutical business.

“So I reached out to the pharmaceutical company that I’m with now, and they welcomed me in with open arms because 25% of their employees are blind.”

Spend a few minutes with Mr. Keeling and it won’t come as a surprise that he’s also a motivational speaker.

“I let them know that we may be knocked down, but we’re never knocked out. You know, things happen for a reason. When you place your feet on the floor, you might think you’d be going in one direction. You might think you’re traveling in one highway, one lane. But guess what? When something happens, you have to bounce back from it because life is not over. If we have motivation, determination, and the will of never giving up, we can make it.”

Accessible Pharmacy Services is a comprehensive home-delivery pharmacy service that specializes in the needs of people who are blind or low-vision… and also seniors who are independent but may be living with a disability.

“Accessible is the only provider of its kind, and it’s the largest blind-owned healthcare company in the United States. We won the 2021 Governmental Accessibility Award -and the only one that beat us out was Apple!”

The service provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, eye drops, insulin supplies, vitamins and nutritious supplements, even pet medications if you have a service animal, as many blind people do. Everything is delivered to your home, free of charge.

“We also do talking meters, monitors. For example, we have talking scales. Because, you know, as a blind person, we can’t look down and see what the numbers are. We have talking thermometers and talking blood-pressure machines.”

Medications are specially packaged and pre-sorted, and labels come in Braille, large font, English or Spanish — it’s all customized for the client.

Keeling says if you are qualified you only need to do three things:

“First of all, you call and you give us your name. Then, you give us your doctor’s name. Then, you give us your pharmacy and the medication that you take. And then that’s all you have to do — we do the rest. We don’t have you calling 10 or 11 people trying to get it. We have a pharmacy that works with you, and we would reach out to your insurance companies and we would do everything we possibly can.”

Click the link here —> Accessible Pharmacy Services or call 1-888-633-7007 for more information.