JENNIE: A Lifetime of Men author Ciahnan Darrell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– If you are in a book club, add this one to your reading list.

It’s called A Lifetime of Men. You can go to the author’s website and find not only a list of thoughtful discussion questions (which we love in a book club) but also playlists that suit various characters and their activities.

One reviewer calls Ciahnan Darrell a major new talent in American fiction: “The novel explores the many kinds of love, capturing the wonderment of a new relationship as friends become lovers, the complexities of forbidden love provoking moral outrage from the community, and a lifelong friendship teetering on the brink of something more.”

Another says “Ciahnan Darrell’s debut novel deftly balances –with equal scope and intensity– life’s mundane adventures, its deep-ripping traumas, and the cataclysmic political contexts within which they take place.”

Ciahnan Quinn Darrell is an Instructor at Kings College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. His short stories and essays have appeared in several journals, most recently in The Columbia Review, and his story, ‘What Remains,’ was nominated for a Pushcart Prize.

A Lifetime of Men is his first novel. (And because he believes change starts with action, he is donating 10% of proceeds to Girls, Inc.)

You can pick up a copy of A Lifetime of Men at Barnes & Noble or simply order for your kindle online. The book is available wherever books are sold and directly from the publisher.

More now with the author of A Lifetime of Men, Ciahnan Darrell.