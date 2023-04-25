"He loved two things, he loved our hospital and he loved golf! And we loved him so much that we named our Jernigan Cancer Center for him." ~Laurie Ott, Piedmont Augusta Foundation President

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The 37th Jernigan Memorial Golf Tournament is coming up Monday, May 1st at Woodside Plantation in Aiken.

For 36 years, the Jernigan Memorial Golf Tournament has raised money to support financial assistance to patients, employee continuing education, and capital improvements to Piedmont Augusta hospital.

Piedmont Augusta Foundation President, Laurie Ott, explains that the tournament is named in honor of Mr. Harry Jernigan, who was a longtime trustee of (then) University Hospital.

‘He loved two things. He loved our hospital and he loved golf! And we loved him so much that we named our Jernigan Cancer Center for him.”

This year’s tournament proceeds will support the development of the comprehensive stroke program at Piedmont Augusta.

Registration starts at 9:30am and the shotgun start is at Noon. For more details about the tournament, or to register, go to Foundation@piedmont.org or call 706-667-0030.

Laurie Ott is a very familiar face in the CSRA! She is the President of the Piedmont Augusta Foundation, and we always see her in October- especially- with the Miracle Mile Walk and other breast cancer awareness issues.

But before her time at the Foundation, Laurie was instrumental in getting the Wounded Warrior Project here- the Augusta Warrior Project…. and that all happened because of her career as a television journalist and news anchor!

In the clip above, Laurie shares her journey from the newsroom, to establishing and running a non-profit to serve wounded soldiers and their families, to taking over the leadership at the then University Healthcare Foundation.

What prompted her to make the leap? Was she scared? How did it impact her family? Laurie and Jennie talk about all this and more, as working moms sharing what’s worked on the career path, and what’s been challenging.