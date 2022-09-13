AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– September is National Suicide Prevention & Awareness month, and it’s an issue we always shine the light on here at the Jennie Show.

Locally, the Overflow Foundation promotes mental health awareness and suicide prevention, as well as providing mental health education. And their big family-friendly event, Music & Mocktails, is back this year!

It’s coming up Saturday, September 24th at Generations Park in Aiken. The featured performer is country singer Cody Webb! Cody is here today, along with the founder of the Overflow Foundation, Terry Lee.

Watch the clip above to learn more about Overflow, and to see one of Cody’s videos and hear him sing!

Mark your calendar now for Saturday, Sept. 24 (rainout day Sunday, September 25) at Generations Park in AIken. There will be live music, food trucks and non-alcoholic drinks for the whole family.

Admission is free… 6:00 – 9:00pm… and you’ll want to bring a lawn chair!!