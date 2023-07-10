AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– According to the Department of Health and Human Services, our country is facing an unprecedented mental health crisis. The crisis isn’t just affecting adults, it’s devastating young people … and people from every background are impacted.

Someone who sees the value in a community focus on mental health is our guest today on the Jennie Show. Natalie Bryan is a licensed clinical social worker here in the CSRA.

This weekend, she’s hosting a mental health fair that’s free for the community: the second annual “Mentally Well-thy” summit. It’s timing is deliberate, as July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

“I’ve been able to bring in about 25 to 30 clinicians and agencies that people can come in and have conversations, ask questions about services. Dr. Tonjanika Jackson will be our keynote. We do have a diverse panel. We will have a male clinician there. We’ll have people coming from a ministry aspect. We have someone representing the veterans there, and we also have someone representing the Hispanic population.”

“Mentally Well-thy: Community Conversations for Minority Mental Health” is coming up Saturday, July 15th from 11-am until 2-pm at the Augusta Public Library on Telfair Street. It’s free and open to the public.