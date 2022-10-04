AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The 22nd Annual Miracle Mile Walk is coming up Saturday, October 15th at the Augusta Common.

Piedmont Augusta Foundation President Laurie Ott says the mission is all about making more survivors.

“100% of what we raise here in the month of October goes to support women and mammograms. No woman is ever turned away from getting a mammogram on our Mobile Mammography Unit. You know, this is not just something that affects a few women. One in eight women will get breast cancer in her lifetime, and we’re all about survivors. We want to make more survivors.”

Ott points out that we all have been affected by breast cancer, through first hand experience or friends and loved ones.

“No one is immune from knowing someone who has either had breast cancer, battled it, and one in eight is really common, Jennie. That is really, if we get six more women to sit with us, we could just get six more women to sit with us on this couch and one of us will develop breast cancer in our lifetime. Those are the odds. Now to get those odds ever in your favor, to get those odds in your favor, we need to be screening women so that we can detect the cancer early. Early detection saves lives. It gives women a fighting chance against this disease, and we save needless deaths from breast cancer if we can screen these women early, and that’s what the Mobile Mammography Unit is about. That’s what our Breast Health Center is about, what our breast health imaging is about, and because the community supports this event, they get it. It’s not just pink. It’s creating more survivors.”

You can start dropping off donations at 7:30 on the morning of the walk. That’s also when the store opens!! Pre-walk activities and program get underway at 8am and the walk starts at 9:00. The post-walk celebration and raffle drawing will take place at 10am at the Common.

Click here for more information. You’ll also find them on Facebook and Instagram.